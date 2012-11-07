Wednesday 1 October 2025

Another acquisition for Takeda, Envoy Therapeutics for up to $140 million

Pharmaceutical
7 November 2012

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, has clearly not quenched its thirst for acquisitions, as it announced yesterday an agreement to buy privately-held US firm Envoy Therapeutics, via its USA-based subsidiary Takeda America Holdings.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will acquire 100% of the equity in Envoy for total consideration of up to $140 million, which includes an up-front payment and progress-dependent, preclinical milestone payments, and says the transaction will be finalized in the next few days.

This is the fourth acquisition this year for Takeda, which last year bought the Swiss Nycomed group for around $13 billion. 2012 to date, Takeda has announced the $800 million acquisition of US firm URL Pharma and is paying $60 million for LigoCyte, also of the USA, as well as a $249 million bid for Brazil’s Multilab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025
Historic biopharma investments: A prescription for America’s future
30 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze