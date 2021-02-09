Another failure for Sumitomo Dainippon's napabucasin, now in colorectal cancer

Shares of Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) closed down more than 8% at 1,724 yen today, after it announced the top-line results that the Phase III CanStem303C study evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational anticancer agent napabucasin (BI608) failed to reach the primary endpoints.
The safety profile was consistent with that in the previous clinical studies of napabucasin. The detailed results of the study will be presented at scientific meetings in the future.
The company said it is currently reviewing its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 based on the results of this study and its recent performance trends and will promptly make further announcements if it revised the financial forecasts.
