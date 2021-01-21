A new heart med in the mix with approval for Verquvo

A new product will enter the increasingly competitive cardiovascular space, with approval in the USA for Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Verquvo (vericiguat).

The soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator is approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization under certain circumstances.

Based on data from the VICTORIA trial, the approval makes Verquvo the first treatment for chronic heart failure approved specifically for patients following a hospitalization for heart failure or need for outpatient IV diuretics.