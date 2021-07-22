Saturday 8 November 2025

Another important milestone for Verquvo with EC approval

Pharmaceutical
22 July 2021
bayer_large

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for vericiguat under the brand name Verquvo.

Originated by Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), the drug has been out-licensed to pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for the US market, and the companies will split the profits under the terms of a co-development agreement.

Verquvo (2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg), a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, is indicated for symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous (IV) therapy. It works differently to existing heart failure treatments, providing a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure patients following a decompensation event, also known as a worsening event.

“With this latest approval, we have the potential to bring new hope to patients living with heart failure, by breaking the cycle of decompensation events, also known as worsening events, and reducing the risk of re-hospitalization,” said Dr Burkert Pieske, professor of internal medicine and cardiology at Charité and principal investigator of the Phase III VICTORIA trial. “Re-hospitalization has a significant impact on both patients and their families, and even when taking guideline-based therapy, many will still experience progressive worsening of symptoms. Therefore, access to a new treatment that has been developed with these patients specifically in mind, is extremely welcome news,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
A new heart med in the mix with approval for Verquvo
21 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Vericiguat meets primary endpoint in worsening chronic heart failure
19 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Vericiguat meets endpoint in heart failure trial
30 March 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze