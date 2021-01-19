Saturday 8 November 2025

Anti-cancer drugs seen as major impetus for Russian pharma growth

Pharmaceutical
19 January 2021
The anti-cancer therapeutic sector will act as the major driver for growth for the Russian pharmaceutical market in 2021, as the demand for these drugs, particularly during state tenders remains stable, according to recent statements by some leading Russian pharma analysts and producers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

At present, the annual purchases of anti-cancer drugs only for state needs in Russia are estimated at 160 billion roubles ($2.17 billion). That regularly attracts new players to the segment.

At present among the leading players in this market segment are both domestic companies, such as Pharmstandard, Pharmsynthez and Nativa, as well as foreign companies, among which are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which owns the rights to the original sunitinib, brand name Sutent, with the patent protection until August 31, 2022, as well as Bayer (BAYN: DE), with its cancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib), with patent protection valid until 2022.

