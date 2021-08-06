Wednesday 19 November 2025

Anticoagulation using a high heparin dose approach advantageous in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, says GlobalData

Pharmaceutical
6 August 2021
covid_big

Data and analytics company GlobalData has weighed up the factors for consideration surrounding the prevention of thrombosis in managing COVID-19 patients.

General considerations include the dose and choice of anticoagulant and its class, along with treatment duration, as well as to whom and when to administer the therapy along with the disease spectrum, according to GlobalData.

"The use of heparin should remain the mainstay anticoagulant strategy"Recent data readouts from two studies, the ACTION and RAPID trials, have provided additional insights into the use of heparin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Analysts spy dynamic market for new eosinophilic esophagitis therapies
18 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Chinese regulator catching up on novel drug approval pathways
3 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer's Xarelto gets new UK approval
1 February 2021
Biotechnology
FDA authorizes baricitinib alone as treatment for COVID-19
29 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze