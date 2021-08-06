Anticoagulation using a high heparin dose approach advantageous in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, says GlobalData

Data and analytics company GlobalData has weighed up the factors for consideration surrounding the prevention of thrombosis in managing COVID-19 patients.

General considerations include the dose and choice of anticoagulant and its class, along with treatment duration, as well as to whom and when to administer the therapy along with the disease spectrum, according to GlobalData.

"The use of heparin should remain the mainstay anticoagulant strategy"Recent data readouts from two studies, the ACTION and RAPID trials, have provided additional insights into the use of heparin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.