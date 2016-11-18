Antihypertensive drug Micatrio combination tablets launch in Japan

Antihypertensive Micatrio (telmisartan/amlodipine besylate/hydrochlorothiazide), a combination drug of Micardis and amlodipine besylate and the thiazide diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), has been launched in Japan by Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and the local subsidiary of German family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim
Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular death, yet the rate of the patient undergoing treatment and keeping their blood pressure under control remains at around 30% for men and about 40% for women. By increasing the medication adherence, the combination drug is expected to improve the rate to achieve a target blood pressure.1
The newly launched Micatrio combination tablet is the first combination drug in Japan to contain the three ingredients of a renin-angiotensin inhibitor, a CCB and small dose diuretic. Compared to ARB/CCB combination formulations and ARB/HCTZ combination formulations, it is expected to have a strong antihypertensive effect that lasts for 24 hours.
