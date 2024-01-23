Apnimed makes new leadership appointment

US clinical-stage pharma company Apnimed has announced that Graham Goodrich has joined the company as chief commercial officer.

The company noted that the addition of Mr Goodrich is critical new hire as Apnimed prepares to launch AD109 (aroxybutynin/atomoxetine), a potential night-time oral treatment currently in Phase III that could transform the treatment paradigm for millions of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients.

Mr Goodrich has an extensive track record of commercial success in launching and marketing transformative brands. Recently, as a member of the commercial leadership team and senior vice president of migraine market at Biohaven, Mr Goodrich led a team that developed a novel brand strategy, go-to-market model and promotion plan to launch Nurtec ODT in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. After a successful launch and achieving category leadership, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) acquired the Biohaven migraine franchise assets and capabilities in October 2022 for $11.6 billion. Post-acquisition, Mr Goodrich served as the US migraine franchise lead at Pfizer throughout 2023.