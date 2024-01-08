Applied down by a third on diabetic cardiomyopathy results

US biopharma Applied Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APLT) has announced the top-line results of the ARISE-HF Phase III trial of AT-001 (caficrestat) in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM) at high risk of progression to overt heart failure.

Since doing so, late Thursday, the New York firm has lost more than a third of its stock market value. Investors were clearly unimpressed by the trial’s failure to meet its primary endpoint.

While a trend favored active treatment, the difference between active and placebo treated groups was not statistically significant.