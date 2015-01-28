Applied Molecular Transport inks research and license agreement with Janssen on IBD therapy

Biopharma company Applied Molecular Transport has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), for a potential inflammatory bowel disease therapy (IBD).
Under the terms of the agreement, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, California, Applied Molecular Transport is eligible to receive upfront license fees, support for research activities conducted in collaboration with Janssen, and milestone payments upon achievement of pre-agreed development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, plus tiered royalties on worldwide sales.
