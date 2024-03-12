Applied offers further govorestat update in SORD

USA-based rare disease company Applied Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APLT) closed nearly 9% lower after Monday’s trading.

Applied had earlier shared an update from its Phase III trial of govorestat in sorbitol dehydrogenase (SORD) deficiency, an autosomal recessive form of hereditary neuropathy.

Last month, the company announced that govorestat met primary and several key secondary endpoints in a pre-specified 12-month interim analysis of the ongoing INSPIRE trial.