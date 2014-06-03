Approval of Takeda’s Entyvio marks “historic change” for IBD treatment

The recent approval of Japanese drug major Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Entyvio (vedolizumab) by the European Medicines Agency and US Food and Drug Administration marks “a historic change” in the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treatment market landscape, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Eirini Vavatsikou, GlobalData's analyst covering Immunology, states that Entyvio’s unique position as the first biologic with gut specificity sets it apart from the key available therapies for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).

Indeed, GlobalData expects Entyvio to replace tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers in certain UC patient subgroups and to generate an estimated $1.4 billion in global sales from the UC market by 2022.