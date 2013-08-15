Apricus Biosciences gains two more approvals for ED drug Vitaros

USA-based Apricus Biosciences (Nasdaq: APRI) says that the Irish Medicines Board and the Netherlands' Medicines Evaluations Board have each granted national phase approvals to Vitaros (alprostadil), indicated for the treatment of patients with erectile dysfunction (ED).
The company has now received a total of four national phase approvals for Vitaros. with the latest two adding to Sweden and the UK.
In June 2013, Apricus announced that its marketing application for Vitaros was approved through the European Decentralized Procedure. Under the DCP, Apricus filed its application for marketing approval designating Netherlands as the Reference Member State on behalf of nine other European Concerned Member States (CMS) participating in the procedure. The company continues to work independently, as well as with its commercialization partners, to obtain country-by-country national phase approvals in the remaining CMS territories including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg. Once the national phase approvals are secured on a country-by-country basis, marketing of Vitaros can then be initiated in each country by Apricus' commercialization partners.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze