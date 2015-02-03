Arena and Ildong receive marketing authorization for obesity drug Belviq in South Korea

US biopharma company Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA) has received marketing authorization in South Korea for Belviq (lorcaserin HCl) via its marketing and distribution partner, Ildong.
Belviq can now be marketed as a weight management drug in South Korea. Arena has a marketing and supply agreement with Ildong through Arena’s wholly-owned subsidiary Arena Pharmaceuticals GmbH, which will now receive a milestone payment of $3 million from Ildong.
Jack Lief, Arena’s president and chief executive, said: "We are pleased with this achievement, and continue to work with our collaborators to obtain approval for Belviq in additional territories. As a leading pharmaceutical company in South Korea with significant experience marketing obesity products, we are confident in Ildong's ability to make this novel therapy available to patients in South Korea."
