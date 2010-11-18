Monday 29 September 2025

Ares Life Sciences aims to take full control of Stallergenes, having already bought Wendel's 46% stake in the firm

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2010

Having earlier this month bought investment firm Wendel’s 45.86% equity interest in Stallergenes (GENP: PA) for 59 euros a share, or a total of 358.8 million euros ($491.6 million), Ares Life Sciences says it now plans to acquire the remainder of the French biopharmaceutical company at the same price.

In compliance with the French Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) regulation, Ares will file with the AMF a mandatory tender offer for all the remaining outstanding shares of Stallergenes, at 59.00 per share in cash. Ares says it does not plan to effect a squeeze out or delisting of the company following this offer. At the time of the announcement, Stallergenes’ shares were trading at 60 euros, above the proposed offer price. The company has a market capitalization of 800.5 million euros ($1.08 billion).

Ares is a Geneva, Switzerland-based health care investment firm established by the Bertarelli family, which sold its biotechnology business Serono to Germany’s Merck KGaA for $13.5 billion in 2006. Its portfolio currently includes investments in Esaote, Euromedic, Santhera, Stallergenes and Broncus Technologies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze