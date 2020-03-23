Argonaut ready to provide CMO services for COVID-19 developers

Carlsbad, California-based contract manufacturing organization (CMO) Argonaut Manufacturing Services has announced it has immediate availability for aseptic drug product manufacturing services.
The company is able to provide services from pre-clinical to Phase III drug product manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics.
In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Argonaut notes that its services include those for sponsors working toward a vaccine or therapeutic under accelerated timelines.
