Ariad enlists Medison to market Iclusig in Israel

US specialty pharma firm Ariad Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARIA) has granted Israel’s Medison Pharma exclusive rights to commercialize Iclusig (ponatinib) in Israel for patients with Philadelphia-positive (Ph+) leukemias.
Under the agreement, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Ariad Pharmaceuticals (Israel) will be the marketing authorization holder (MAH) of Iclusig in Israel, and Medison will be responsible for sales and marketing, medical affairs, regulatory support, as well as obtaining, in collaboration with Ariad, the pricing and reimbursement approval of Iclusig.
“The agreement with Medison illustrates our ongoing commitment to provide patients access to Iclusig in geographies outside of our core commercial footprint,” said Marty Duvall, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Ariad, adding: “Medison is uniquely qualified to provide the complete spectrum of integrated services for Iclusig in Israel, including a proven track record with oncology and hematology products.”
