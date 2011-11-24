Asahi Kasei Pharma expands into USA with acquisition of Artisan Pharma

Mid-size Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei Pharma says it has acquired its US licensee Artisan Pharma, establishing it as a wholly-owned subsidiary. As part of this acquisition, Artisan has changed its name to Asahi Kasei Pharma America (AKP America). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction establishes a US presence for Asahi Kasei Pharma and also provides access to the global development and commercialization of ART-123 (recombinant human thrombomodulin alpha, marketed as Recomodulin in Japan) in severe sepsis patients with coagulopathy. Asahi Kasei Pharma established Artisan Pharma (now AKP America) in 2006 with several venture capital firms, licensing ART-123 to Artisan for global development.

Naoyuki Ono has joined the company as president and chief executive, while Inder Kaul remains with the company as president of product development and chief medical officer. AKP America will be actively hiring up to 25 new employees in the Boston area over the next few months to support product development efforts.