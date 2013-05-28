Thursday 20 November 2025

Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to be worth $825 million by 2017

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2013

The Asia-Pacific radiopharmaceutical market was valued at $500.8 million in 2012 and is poised to reach $824.9 million by 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, according to a new report added to the offering of marketsandmarkets.

Similar to the global nuclear medicine market, the Asia-Pacific region is also minimizing its dependency on nuclear reactor by introducing hospital-based cyclotron facilities. This paves the way for novel isotopes such as Tl-201, F-18, and Rb-82 to capitalize on opportunities in the growing diagnostics market. Besides the gigantic Tc-99m market, florbetapir F 18 and F18-FDG are gaining popularity through their applications for Alzheimer’s disease and diagnosis of brain tumors. Nihon Medi Physics, Covidien, Fujifilm, and ANSTO contributed more than 75% to the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market in 2012.

It is estimated that Tc-99m diagnostic procedures are expected to increase by more than 30% in the developing markets of the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and South Korea, between 2010 and 2030. The scheduled shutdown of the NRU reactor in Canada in 2016 and OSIRIS in France in 2018 will not have any major impact in the near future, since demand in this geographic region is compensated by local reactors such as ANSTO.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze