Aspirin "may cut risk of oral cancer," new research indicates

Taking a regular low dose of aspirin could prevent head and neck cancers by almost a quarter, according to new research. The results of the study, published in the British Journal of Cancer (2013) 108, 1178-1181, concluded that people were almost a quarter (22%) more likely to avoid developing head and neck cancers if they took aspirin on a weekly and monthly basis. Throat cancers had the most benefit from regular aspirin use.

More than 16,000 people in the UK are affected by head and neck cancers every year. One of those is mouth cancer, a disease on the rise that affects more than 6,000 people and claims more lives than testicular and cervical cancer combined.

Scientists have already found the painkiller may prevent bowel and lung cancer, as well as arthritis and heart disease. Richard Sullivan of Cancer Research UK said: “Aspirin has to count as one of the greatest finds in the history of drug discovery. This study adds to the evidence of a significant protective effect.”