Monday 29 September 2025

Astellas amends license deal for isavuconazole with Basilea

Pharmaceutical
1 March 2014

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has amended the license, co-development and co-promotion agreement on isavuconazole under co-development with Switzerland-based Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN: S).

Based on this amendment, the territories subject to the accord have been changed to reflect that Astellas will be responsible for all regulatory filings and will exclusively commercialize and assume full responsibility for manufacturing isavuconazole in the USA and Canada.

Basilea assumes full rights to isavuconazole in the rest of the world in return for waiving its right to co-promote the product in the USA and Canada. The original agreement was executed in February 2010. Under the amended deal, the submission of the New Drug Application and potential approval in the USA will continue to be subject to the payment of a development milestone by Astellas.

