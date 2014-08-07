Saturday 8 November 2025

Astellas EMEA appoints Simon Dew as chief strategy officer

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2014
Astellas Pharma EMEA, the regional headquarters of Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Simon Dew (pictured) as chief strategy officer. He comes to the role from vice president of business and commercial development at the company, and succeeds Naoki Okamura who moves to Tokyo to become corporate vice president of licensing and alliances.

Simon's senior team will be joined by Jun Kono, who has been appointed Vice President: Corporate Strategy and Communications. Jun takes on leadership of Astellas Pharma EMEA's Corporate Strategy and Communications and will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of the Company’s mid-term plan, product portfolio and commercial operations. He will also lead development of Astellas' growing profile in the EMEA region, building the Company's corporate brand through communications targeting a wide range of internal and external stakeholders. In addition, Jun will be responsible for planning and directing Astellas Pharma EMEA's programme of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Ken Jones, president and chief executive of Astellas Pharma EMEA, said: "These are important appointments to our strong senior leadership team as we review our strategic direction to support the Company's continued success.  Simon has made a significant contribution to Astellas since joining eight years ago - helping ensure the company is on track to reach goals set in our business blueprint, VISION 2015, in terms of our therapeutic focus, pipeline and sales. He has supported the region's excellent financial performance, which has seen three consecutive years of growth despite a challenging industry environment and continued austerity.  Jun brings a wealth of experience in corporate strategy and planning, and we are delighted that he is returning to the EMEA from our Head Office in Japan."

