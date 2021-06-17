Astellas divest legacy products to Cheplapharm; drops vaccine candidate

Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel, under which Astellas will transfer the products rights for five legacy products in certain countries of Europe, Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Asia.
Once the transaction closes, Cheplapharm will take over the products rights from Astellas and sell them in certain countries of Europe, Russia, CIS and Asia. Astellas will work closely with Cheplapharm to enable a smooth transition.
The value of the product sales for the year ended March 31, 2021, is 81.5 million euros ($99 million) while the financial terms of the asset purchase agreement is 95 million euros, Astellas stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze