Saturday 8 November 2025

Astellas signs enzalutamide distribution deal in Latin America; Oxford Pharmascience links with Ache

Pharmaceutical
5 June 2013

The US subsidiary of Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a distribution agreement with Tecnofarma International to distribute enzalutamide (trade name Xtandi in the USA) in Latin America, excluding Brazil, upon regulatory approvals in the various countries. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to initiate a distribution arrangement for enzalutamide with Tecnofarma, which represents an important milestone to further expand our oncology business in Latin America," said Martin Mercer, vice president of Latin America, noting that "Tecnofarma, with whom Astellas already has a relationship through our Mycamine distribution agreement in Latin America, has a strong Latin American sales and marketing oncology organization, which is why they are an ideal partner to help build the Astellas oncology pipeline with enzalutamide."

Xtandi was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2012 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer for patients who have previously received docetaxel (chemotherapy). Marketing applications for Xtandi have also been submitted in Japan, Europe, Switzerland, South Korea and Brazil.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze