AstraZeneca 2nd-qtr earnings leap, beating expectations

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which earlier this year defended itself against an unsolicited takeover attempt by Pfizer, this morning reported second-quarter 2014 financials that beat analysts’ forecasts and surprised investors by raising its full year guidance.
Marking the second consecutive quarter of revenue growth, the pharmaceutical firm beat City forecasts with second-quarter revenues of $6.45 billion, up 4% at constant exchange rates and actual, exceeding consensus expectations of $6.28 billion.
Core operating profit dipped 1% to $2.03 billion (2% at CER) with earnings per share of $1.30 increasing 8% (13% at CER), and significantly better than forecasts of $1.06. Pre-tax profits totalled $866 million. Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum said AstraZeneca's "robust" second quarter had been flattered by several one-off items – including a $200 million payment from Pfizer in relation to the over-the-counter launch of Nexium (esomeprazole) in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze