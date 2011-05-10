AstraZeneca achieves three significant milestones for blood thinner Brilique

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) yesterday announced three items of news regarding its potential blockbuster blood thinner Brilique/Brilinta (ticagrelor), which late last year gained European Marketing approval (The Pharma Letter December 6, 2010) but is still awaiting clearance in the all-important US market.
The company said that new health economics data showed that treating a broad spectrum of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients with Brilique was more cost-effective than treatment with generic clopidogrel (Sanofi’s Plavix) based on the approved label in the European Union.
Additionally, it said that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) accepted Brilique for use and reimbursement for patients in Scotland, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in Denmark also recently approved Brilique as the first branded oral antiplatelet therapy to achieve national reimbursement for a broad ACS population
