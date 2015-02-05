AstraZeneca acquires rights to Actavis’ branded respiratory portfolio in USA and Canada

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has acquired the rights to Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis’ (NYSE: ACT) branded respiratory business in the USA and Canada for an initial consideration of $600 million on completion and low single-digit royalties above a certain revenue threshold.

Upon completion of the transaction, AstraZeneca will own the development and commercial rights in the USA and Canada to Tudorza Pressair (aclidinium bromide inhalation powder), a twice-daily long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Daliresp (roflumilast), the only once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor currently on the market for COPD. The acquisition of Tudorza Pressair and Daliresp will immediately add on-market revenues, the company said. The two products had combined annual sales in the USA of approximately $230 million in 2014.

AstraZeneca will also own development rights in the USA and Canada for LAS40464, the combination of a fixed dose of aclidinium with formoterol long acting beta agonist (LAMA/LABA) in a dry powder inhaler, which is approved in the EU under the brand name Duaklir Genuair. AstraZeneca will also pay Actavis an additional $100 million and Actavis has agreed to a number of contractual consents and approvals, including certain amendments to the on-going collaboration agreements between AstraZeneca and Actavis.