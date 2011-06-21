Monday 29 September 2025

AstraZeneca close to selling dental unit; fewer deaths with Brilinta in ACS patients than with clopidogrel

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2011

In a move that has been previously flagged, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) is near to selling its Swedish dental and health care subsidiary in a deal that could bring in a handsome $1.8 billion to the company, according to a report this morning in the UK’s Financial Times.

US dental equipment maker Dentsply International, says the newspaper, has out bid other interested parties, including private equity group EQT Partners and US medical firm Biomet, to get exclusive negotiation rights on a deal to acquire Astra Tech, the world’s third-largest dental implants maker.

According to the FT, quoting sources familiar with the situation, although Dentsply has been bidding for the whole of Astra Tech, which had sales of around $535 million last year, its main interest is in the dental business as a standalone unit, which would leave the urological and surgery devices operation open to other offers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze