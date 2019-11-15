Saturday 23 November 2024

AstraZeneca combo diabetes drug Qtrilmet approved in Europe

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2019
astrazeneca-large

The European Commission (EC) has approved Qtrilmet (metformin hydrochloride, saxagliptin and dapagliflozin) modified-release tablets to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes (T2D), says Cambridge, UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The approval is based on data from five Phase III trials which evaluated combinations of Forxiga (dapagliflozin) and Onglyza (saxagliptin) on a background of metformin in patients with inadequately controlled T2D. The primary endpoint in these trials was mean change from baseline in HbA1c (average blood glucose levels) at week 24 or 52.

Across the trials, the combination of Forxiga, Onglyza and metformin was superior at reducing HbA1c compared to Forxiga with metformin, Onglyza with metformin, or glimepiride (an approved T2D sulphonylurea (SU) medicine) with metformin. The combination of Forxiga, Onglyza and metformin with or without glimepiride showed non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c versus the combined use of insulin and metformin with or without glimepiride. The safety results of the individual medicines in these trials were consistent with their known profile.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Three drug approvals in Japan for AstraZeneca
19 June 2019
Biotechnology
Diabetes approval for AstraZeneca in the USA
3 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca sells North American rights to Seroquel
3 December 2019
Biotechnology
MiNA announces AstraZeneca collaboration
7 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze