AstraZeneca forking out $39 billion to buy rare diseases firm

British pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) looks set to make the biggest pharma M&A deal of 2020, on Saturday announcing that it plans to expand further into the rare diseases sector with the acquisition of USA-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN).
Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. Based on AstraZeneca's reference average ADR price of $54.14, this implies a total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $39 billion or $175 per share.
AstraZeneca's shares fell 5.1% at 7,676.40 pence when tradung started this morning, while Alexion stock rocketed more than 30% to $157.55 pre-market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze