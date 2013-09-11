AstraZeneca gains rights to Merck ovarian cancer candidate

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) this morning revealed that they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Merck’s oral small molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase (MK-1775).
Under the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca will pay Merck an upfront $50 million. In addition Merck will be eligible to receive future payments tied to development and regulatory milestones plus sales-related payments and tiered royalties. AstraZeneca will be responsible for all future clinical development, manufacturing and marketing.
MK-1775 is currently being evaluated in Phase IIa clinical studies in combination with standard of care therapies for the treatment of patients with certain types of ovarian cancer. WEE1 helps to regulate the cell-division cycle. The WEE1 inhibitor MK-1775 is designed to cause certain tumor cells to divide without undergoing the normal DNA repair processes, ultimately leading to cell death. Preclinical evidence suggests that the combination of MK-1775 and DNA damage-inducing chemotherapy agents can enhance anti-tumor properties, in comparison to chemotherapy alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze