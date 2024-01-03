AstraZeneca in-licenses lung cancer candidate from Allorion

China and USA-based Allorion Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
The deal is for the development and commercialization of a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive option to license a novel EGFR L858R allosteric inhibitor to develop and commercialize globally. In return, Allorion becomes eligible for upfront and near-term payments of up to $40 million, and additional development and commercial milestone payments of over $500 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.
