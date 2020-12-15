Saturday 8 November 2025

AstraZeneca launches full-cycle production of Forxiga in Russia

Pharmaceutical
15 December 2020
astrazeneca-large

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced the launch of full-cycle production of Forxiga (dapagliflozin), its drug designed for the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic heart failure, in Russia at the facilities of its local plant in the Kaluga region, according to recent statements, made by the company and the regional authorities, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The company considers the project as important at the mortality from circulatory system diseases (CVD) in Russia currently remains high, estimated at 573 cases per 100,000 people. Of these, a significant part accounts for chronic heart failures. In Russia, this disease affects about 10 million people.

With regard to type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), it currently represents one of the leading conditions in the structure of non-communicable chronic diseases, both in Russia and in the world. Today in Russia the real number of patients with type 2 diabetes is about 9 million people (about 6% of the population).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Forxiga label updated with CV data
5 August 2019
Generics
Global drugmakers face patent challenges in Russia
30 October 2023
Generics
AstraZeneca calls on Russian regulators to ban release of generic Forxiga
24 April 2024
Generics
Russian government tightening domestic pharma patent legislation
22 May 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze