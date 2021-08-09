AstraZeneca Pharma India 1st-qrt net profit slumps 45%

The Indian subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reported a 45.03% decline in its net profit to $1.37 million for the June ended fiscal quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of $2.50 million for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at $23.62 million for the quarter under consideration. It was $26.07 million for the same period a year ago.
Files writ over Tagrisso demand notice
