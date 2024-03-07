Monday 29 September 2025

AstraZeneca plans £650 million investment in UK

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2024
astrazeneca_big-2

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has outlined plans to invest £650 million ($828 million) in the UK – helping boost the UK’s life sciences sector and grow the economy.

This significant investment will enhance public health protection and pandemic preparedness, noted a press release from the UK Treasury issued yesterday.

AstraZeneca intends to invest £450 million at its manufacturing site in Speke, Liverpool, for the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines – building on the site’s current role in supplying the world leading childhood vaccination program. The new facility will be designed and built to be operationally net zero with power supplied from renewable energy sources.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca hit hard as earnings miss estimates
8 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Taxing reasons prompt AstraZeneca to invest in Ireland over UK
10 February 2023
Biotechnology
Cell therapy could unlock next cancer revolution for AstraZeneca
12 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Six-month delay to post-Brexit rules dubbed unenforceable by industry
9 April 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze