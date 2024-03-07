AstraZeneca plans £650 million investment in UK

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has outlined plans to invest £650 million ($828 million) in the UK – helping boost the UK’s life sciences sector and grow the economy.

This significant investment will enhance public health protection and pandemic preparedness, noted a press release from the UK Treasury issued yesterday.

AstraZeneca intends to invest £450 million at its manufacturing site in Speke, Liverpool, for the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines – building on the site’s current role in supplying the world leading childhood vaccination program. The new facility will be designed and built to be operationally net zero with power supplied from renewable energy sources.