AstraZeneca plans £650 million investment in UK

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has outlined plans to invest £650 million ($828 million) in the UK – helping boost the UK’s life sciences sector and grow the economy.
This significant investment will enhance public health protection and pandemic preparedness, noted a press release from the UK Treasury issued yesterday.
AstraZeneca intends to invest £450 million at its manufacturing site in Speke, Liverpool, for the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines – building on the site’s current role in supplying the world leading childhood vaccination program. The new facility will be designed and built to be operationally net zero with power supplied from renewable energy sources.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze