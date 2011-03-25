AstraZeneca pulls French Brilique reimbursement filing

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) said it has withdrawn a reimbursement application for its potentially blockbuster blood thinner Brilique (ticagrelor, also using the brand name Brilinta for the USA) in France after an advisory agency requested more information about the drug’s medical benefit.

The company plans to re-file for a pricing decision along with the requested data in the coming months on the drug, which was approved by European regulatory authorities at the end of last year (The Pharma Letter December 6, 2010) but is still held up at the US Food and Drug Administration.

French preference for Plavix and aspirin combination?