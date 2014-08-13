AstraZeneca reports positive results from lesinurad trial for gout

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has said its Phase III trials of lesinurad in combination with xanthine oxidase attained positive results in the treatment of symptomatic gout.

Lesinurad is a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor, which increases uric acid excretion and lowers serum uric acid.

Two studies looked at lesinurad (200mg and 400mg once daily) in combination with xanthine oxidase inhibitor allopurinol in symptomatic gout patients not achieving target serum uric acid levels on their current allopurinol dose. In these trials, both doses of lesinurad in combination with allopurinol met the primary endpoint, with a statistically significant proportion of patients reaching the target serum uric acid goal.