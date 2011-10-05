AstraZeneca's Brilique first to be assessed under Germany's AMNOG, getting positive view

The German reimbursement body, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), has published the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare (IQWiG) preliminary assessment report regarding the medical benefit of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) clot buster Brilique (ticagrelor; also sold as Brilinta).

The company said it is pleased with this preliminary assessment as it seeks to help ensure acute coronary syndromes (ACS) patients continue to have access to this innovative drug in Germany, Europe’s largest pharmaceutical market. Ticagrelor is forecast to generate peak sales of the order of $2.3 billion globally. Credit Suisse analysts put a net present value for Brilinta/Brilique of £1.17 per share of AstraZeneca, whose stock rose more than 0.8% in early London trading this morning to £28.38.

