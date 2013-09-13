EXPERT VIEW: AstraZeneca warns of "significant risk to health" from antimicrobial resistance

One of the UK’s leading pharma companies has expressed its support for the Department of Health’s five year Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy which was launched this week. Catriona McMahon, director of UK medical and healthcare affairs for AstraZeneca, spoke to The Pharma Letter about her hopes for the strategy.

She said that the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is very real and could be a “significant cause of illness and death,” particularly in the National Health Service (NHS).

The issue with AMR is that health conditions which are already treatable with antibiotics will become a significant risk to health. She said that patients going for common operations, such as hip replacements, are easily protected against infection by antibiotics. But if AMR keeps developing, then in just five to 10 years there may not be any available antibiotics, meaning that even straight-forward operations will carry greater risk.