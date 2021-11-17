Atea sees light at end of tunnel for troubled coronavirus pill

In recent weeks, stellar results from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have elevated expectations for the potential of antivirals to treat coronavirus disease.

Not all developers have been so successful, however, with Roche (ROG: SIX) and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: AVIR) candidate AT-527 flunking the Phase II Moonsong trial.

The Swiss cancer giant has now walked away from the project, leaving Boston, USA-based Atea to pick up the pieces.