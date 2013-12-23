Atherothrombotic diseases market to grow to $47 billion in 2022

The launch of numerous add-on therapies in the atherothrombotic diseases market (incorporating pharmacotherapies for the treatment of coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease and ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack) will drive the market to increase from $36 billion in 2012 to $47 billion in 2022.

The launch of several premium-priced add-on therapies will offset the generic erosion of key brands and drive significant market growth during the second half of the study period (2017-2022), according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.



The much-anticipated arrival of two antidyslipidemic drug classes, the cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitors and the proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, is expected to begin in 2017, with the launch of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) CETP inhibitor evacetrapib. With morbidity and mortality data available at launch, Decision Resources expects rapid uptake of these agents as add-on therapies, particularly in high-risk patients, significantly contributing to market growth from 2017 to 2022.

Excitement about potential of the emerging PCSK9 inhibitor drug class



“Interviewed thought leaders are very excited about the potential of the emerging PCSK9 inhibitor drug class,” said Decision Resources senior director Conor Walsh, adding: “The clinical profile from Phase II data has been promising, combining strong reductions in LDL-C on top of statin therapy with an apparently good safety and tolerability profile. Although their injectable nature and anticipated high price will limit widespread use, we believe blockbuster status is achievable.”



The Pharmacor advisory service report, titled Atherothrombotic Diseases, finds that, despite reductions in risk due to improved public health measures and primary prophylaxis, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of atherothrombotic disease will rise steadily during the forecast period, driven by improvements in post-acute coronary syndrome and post-stroke survival, a greater proportion of cases being diagnosed and aging populations. This rise, along with the launch of high-priced add-on therapies, will boost the value of the atherothrombotic diseases market.