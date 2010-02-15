Australia has lowest prices for new medicines, says UK government; needs to boost productivity, says OECD

Australia's pharmaceutical industry is citing research released late last year by the UK Department of Health which found that Australia has among the lowest prices for new medicines in the developed world (The Pharma Letter December 16, 2009) comparing the prices of the leading 150 branded prescription medicines in 11 European countries, the USA and Australia. Of the comparator countries, only Australia - which was added to the UK comparator list only in 2007 - was significantly lower than the UK, the report found.
Trade group Medicines Australia's chief executive, Brendan Shaw, said the British government's report provided further evidence that Australian taxpayers were getting value for money from new prescription medicines listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
'This report proves that the prices Australia pays for new medicines are among the lowest in the developed world,' Dr Shaw said. 'This research supports various other Australian and international studies which also show that by international standards the price of new medicines in Australia is low.'
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze