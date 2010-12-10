Wednesday 1 October 2025

Australia's fight against cancer continues with new additions to the PBS, says health minister

Pharmaceutical
10 December 2010

The Australian government has announced what it says is “a huge boost” in the fight against cancer and other life-threatening conditions with the listing on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) of nicotine patches for low-income Australians and more support for men with prostate conditions - along with other important additions to the life saving drugs program.

Effective February 1, 2011, concession card holders will be able to access nicotine transdermal patches (Nicorette, Nicabate P and Nicotinell) under the PBS as part of a smoking cessation program. The extension of the anti-smoking drug varenicline (Pfizer’s Champix) will also assist smokers wanting to quit, it was stated.

"Cancer scars the lives of too many Australians and we know that reducing the smoking rate is one of the most effective ways to reduce the rate of death from this terrible disease,” said Federal Minister for Health and Ageing Nicola Roxon. "Supporting over 70,000 thousand Australians to kick the habit next year is another part of the Gillard government’s innovative anti-smoking approach, including world leading action to mandate plain packaging on tobacco products,” she added.

