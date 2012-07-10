Australia's health care regulations struggle to keep up with population aging

The growing elderly population and its associated disease burden add to the economic challenges faced by the Australian government, according to a new report by health care experts GlobalData, which notes that the Australian health care market is driven by universal health care coverage and good access to facilities such as government-subsidized medicines. However, the growing elderly population and its associated disease burden are set to challenge Australia’s ability to maintain this level of care.

Universal health care coverage, good access to health care facilities and subsidized essential drugs are the distinguishing features of the Australian health care system. Medicare offers universal access to health care and covers the entire population through programs such as the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), the Australian Childhood Immunization Register, and the Australian Organ Donor Register. Medicare ensures access to free or low-cost medical and hospital care, and a government subsidy for drugs dispensed under PBS is available.

PBS reforms being implemented