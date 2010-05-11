Australia's pharma industry signs historic agreement with government to save A$1.9 billion

As has been forecast, trade group Medicines Australia member companies today signed a historic agreement with the Commonwealth Government that will, it says, ensure a stable environment for business and continued access to new medicines for all Australians.
The agreement delivers savings to taxpayers of A$1.9 billion ($1.44 billion) over five years. It carries a government commitment that pharmaceutical companies will not be asked to bear any further price-related savings measures before June 30, 2014. The agreement also introduces some important regulatory reforms to improve patients' access to innovative new medicines through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the group said.
Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said the savings will enable the government to redirect funding to its substantial health care reforms, noting: 'For the first time in the history of the PBS we have a written agreement that provides government with fiscal certainty.'
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze