Australian Cabinet decisions to defer new drugs for PBS will hit patients financially

The Australian federal government’s decision to block the listing of eight new medicines and vaccines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme will have a significant financial impact on patients, says trade group Medicines Australia’s chief executive Brendan Shaw.
The decision followed a recommendation from the government’s own clinical and health economics expert committee, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, that the medicines and vaccines should be subsidised on the PBS. Dr Shaw said patients suffering from conditions such as schizophrenia, chronic disabling pain, lung disease and blood clots will have to pay up to A$100 ($101) per month, instead of the PBS co-payment of A$34.20.
“This will hit ordinary Australians where it hurts - at the hip pocket,” said Dr Shaw, adding: “The panel of expert clinicians and health economists have advised the government that listing these medicines on the PBS represents value for money for the government. The government has listened to the advice of its own experts and decided not to take that advice. I think patients and the companies who have developed these medicines are owed a proper explanation. We should be a country that can afford to pay for the medicines that sick people need.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze