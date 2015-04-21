Australian government enhances website to support clinical trials

Australia’s federal government has made significant enhancements to the AustralianClinicalTrials.gov.au website that now allows Australians to search for and potentially enrol in clinical trials.
The AustralianClinicalTrials.gov.au website was created as a joint project between National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and the Department of Industry and Science to bring together resources for patients, researchers and proponents of clinical trials and as a means to encourage patient recruitment.
Significant improvements have now been made to the site to enable doctors and potential participants to easily search for and make inform decisions about relevant Australian clinical trials.
