Monday 29 September 2025

Australian Health Minister will not reverse PBS drug listing decision

Pharmaceutical
3 May 2011

Australia’s Federal Health Minister, Nicola Roxon has refused to back down from the government's decision to defer the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) listing of critical drugs.

The decision was made after Ms Roxon attended a roundtable conference co-hosted by an alliance of the Consumers Health Forum, a number of other peak health consumer organizations, the Australian Medical Association, Medicines Australia and the Generic Medicines Industry Association to hear their concerns about the government’s plan to delay indefinitely the listing of new medicines on the PBS.

Ms Roxon had indicated the government would reserve its right to continue deferring decisions about medicines recommended for listing on the PBS, reported the Sydney Morning Herald. There are seven medicines and one vaccination including treatments for schizophrenia, lung disease and blood clots awaiting listing, with a further seven recommended for inclusion by the expert Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze