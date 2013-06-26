Avanir's Nuedexta approved for PBA in Europe

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Avanir Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AVNR) yesterday (June 25) announced that the European Commission has approved Nuedexta (dextromethorphan hydrobromide/quinidine sulfate) for use in the European Union.

Nuedexta is cleared for the treatment of pseudobulbar affect (PBA), a neurologic condition characterized by outbursts of crying or laughing that are often contrary or exaggerated to the patient’s mood, irrespective of underlying neurologic disease or injury.

Avanir’s chief scientific officer Joao Siffert said: “The approval of Nuedexta by the European Commission is a major breakthrough for people with PBA who, until now, have had no EMA approved medications indicated to treat this debilitating disorder. Nuedexta addresses a genuine unmet patient need and demonstrates Avanir’s commitment to bringing innovative treatments to people in Europe and throughout the world.”