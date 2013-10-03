Avista Capital and Nordic Capital make joint offer to acquire Acino

Swiss drug delivery firm Acino Holding (SIX: ACIN) revealed yesterday (October 2) that Avista Capital Partner and Nordic Capital are jointly launching a public tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acino for a cash price of 115.00 Swiss francs per share.

Under the new ownership Acino will be in a position to further develop its growth strategy. Subject to the completion of the tender offer, the shares of Acino are intended to be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Offer price represents a 33% premium to last trading price